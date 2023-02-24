(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — A Fort Carson Staff Sergeant with the United States Army was sentenced after being convicted of sexual assault on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Staff Sergeant Cory N. Penven was convicted of one specification of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. Penven was sentenced to four years of confinement and dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Army.

“Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously,” stated a Fort Carson spokesperson. “Both the United States Army and the Uniform Code of Military Justice hold soldiers to a high standard in all that they do.”