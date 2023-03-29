Fort Carson solider identified as Palmer Park Boulevard homicide victim

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a Fort Carson soldier who was killed near Palmer Park Boulevard on Sunday, March 26.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

23-year-old Braden Peltier of Bay City, Michigan, was identified on Monday, March 27, as the victim of the Palmer Park Boulevard shooting. Peltier was stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado, with the U.S. Army.

The Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the official cause and manner of death. CSPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Peltier’s death is the fourth homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 17 homicides, according to CSPD.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to the crime is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.