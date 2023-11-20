(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson Culinary Specialist Soldier volunteers have partnered with the Salvation Army to cook around 2,700 holiday meals for those in need this holiday season.

According to Fort Carson, 13 volunteer cooks started dinner preparations on Sunday, Nov. 19, and will continue around the clock through Thanksgiving morning when the finished feast be given to the Salvation Army for distribution.

Fort Carson is expected to cook around 300 turkeys, 20 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of dressing/stuffing, and eight cases of instant mashed potatoes donated by local organizations to the Salvation Army.

On Thanksgiving Day the meals will be served at Salvation Army locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, and Woodland Park.