COLORADO SPRINGS — Denver Recruiting Battalion and the 4th Infantry Division will host a ‘Meet Your Army’ event on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for us to connect with and really interact with the local community,” said Jonathan Fornes, Commander of Denver Recruiting Battalion. “So what we’ve got today is a representation of the community from the entire state of Colorado.”

The 4th Infantry Division Commanding General (MG), David Hodne, welcomed community members to Fort Carson.

“Every day I learn that we are ordinary people who do extraordinary things. Americans volunteer for many reasons,” said MG David Hodne. “Patriotism, college opportunities, medical benefits, opportunities to learn new skills, and of course, adventure.”

The intent of the event was to educate young adults who are interested in joining the military.

“This is an opportunity for us to really connect with community members, to really learn what it is like to be in the Army, the day-to-day life of a soldier,” said Battalion Commander Fornes. “Why [it’s] a privilege [and] it’s important and just what does it really look and feel like.”

Families and recruits were invited to experience the day-to-day life at Fort Carson.

“Not everyone has experience in the military or has a relative that’s been in the military,” stated Fornes. “So this is a great opportunity to get a firsthand experience to really interact with soldiers that are from all over the country.”

Everyone attending could participate in a team-building physical fitness activity.

“The future of America is bright watching these young kids. We did a physical training event. It’s warm out here at Fort Carson right now,” said MG David Hodne. “These kids were carrying water cans and pulling our casualty litters. And they were really exciting to watch… and watching our soldiers interact with them.”

Fort Carson soldiers performed a readiness demonstration featuring a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk.

For event attendee, Brenna Golledge, the event connected her with active soldiers.

“I’ve talked to a bunch of people that are active in service right now,” said Golledge. “It’s helped me have a little peace of mind that, you know, sometimes it’s not going to be easy.”