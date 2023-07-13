(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® will be co-hosting a hiring event at Fort Carson for America’s veterans later this month.

The event will take place at the William Reed Special Events Center on Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

DAV said more than 20 employers seeking to hire veterans will be at the event. These employers represent a number of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics with opportunities from entry-level to senior management positions.

In addition to employment assistance, the veterans attending can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

Registration for the Fort Carson hiring event and additional resources can be found on DAV’s website, linked above.