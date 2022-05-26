FORT CARSON, Colo. — The city of Fort Carson honored fallen soldiers who have lost their lives while deployed from the installation in a ceremony at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial.

Since 2004, Fort Carson has commemorated Soldiers from the Mountain Post who have lost their lives fighting in support of overseas contingency operations. A total of 403 names of fallen military servicemen and women are inscribed on the memorial stones.

No new names were added this year for the first time since the inception of the memorial service.

Maj. Gen. David Hodne, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, was the keynote speaker of the event.

The memorial service took place at 10 a.m. at the Kit Carson Park.