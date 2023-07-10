(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is informing the community of joint training missions involving large planes and tank gunnery saying increased noise and dust are to be expected.

Air Force C-130s will participate in joint training missions using large-caliber ammunition in and around Fort Carson starting on Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will be performing tank gunnery through the end of July.

Fort Carson said there will be increased noise and dust, including in the evenings and throughout the night due to the training. The training is being conducted to prepare units for any potential missions they may be called upon, according to Fort Carson.

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities,” said Fort Carson.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.