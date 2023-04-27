(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Fort Carson will be conducting training beginning April 26 through June 9 with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 4th Infantry Division that will have increased noise and dust around Fort Carson.

Fort Carson said, the training will include Bradley Fighting Vehicle operations and is conducted to prepare units for any potential missions they may be called upon to support around the globe.

During the training, increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night due to engaged training.

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities,” said Fort Carson

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.