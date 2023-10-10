(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is warning the public of upcoming training with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) (SFG(A)) that will involve offensive air operations.

Fort Carson said the 10th SFG(A) Soldiers and Air Force AC-130J pilots and crewmembers will be conducting combined training. Soldiers on the ground will direct aircraft personnel in close-air support as they fire at targets on the ground, along with other air operations.

According to Fort Carson, increased noise and dust should be expected including in the evening and throughout the night due to large-caliber training with live ammo.

Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training that may affect surrounding areas. Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at (719) 526-9849.