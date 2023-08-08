(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From Monday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Aug. 18, an army reserve aviation unit will be conducting a medical evacuation exercise called ‘Mountain Medic 23’ on Fort Carson, which could lead to increased noise.

Fort Carson said the 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Knox, Kentucky will be here training and testing aeromedical evacuation procedures and tactics to increase proficiency and deployment readiness. During this time the increase in flying operations may generate noise at Fort Carson and the Southern Colorado Front Range area.

Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors to the Southern Colorado community and will continue to communicate upcoming training events.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.