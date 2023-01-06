(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is informing the public that Gate 20 is currently closed to inbound and outbound traffic due to what Fort Carson is calling unexploded ordnance near the gate.

Fort Carson said there was an instance of found unexploded ordnance near the gate, Directorate of Emergency Services and explosive ordnance disposal personnel are responding to the area.

Fort Carson is telling personnel that they should use alternative gates to enter or leave the installation until further notice.