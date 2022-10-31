(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The Fort Carson Timeless Turkey Trot event is happening Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Runners will predict their time for the race and the top ten closest times will win a prize.

The race will be held at Iron Horse Park on Fort Carson, the event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders. Participation is free and includes family entertainment, local vendors, and food and beverages for purchase.

The race is a 5k, where runners will predict their time to run the race. The ten closest runners will win a prize. The race does not allow runners to wear or use any kind of GPS or timing devices, including phones or watches.

Fort Carson gate access procedures apply, they ask participants to plan accordingly.