(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Prescribed burns will be conducted at Fort Carson training areas and Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site beginning Oct. 1 and continue intermittently until Dec. 1.

The prescribed burn program is critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and will only be conducted if weather conditions are favorable, says Fort Carson. They are planned to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to, and fuel, wildland fires.

According to Fort Carson, smoke from these prescribed burns will most likely be visible along the Interstate 25 and Highway 115 corridors from Colorado Springs to Pueblo and along Highway 350 in Las Animas County. Officials will work to keep smoke impacts to a minimum.