FORT CARSON, Colo. — On Wednesday morning, Fort Carson began the demolition project of 78 housing units on post.

This is just the first stage of a multi-phased project that will ultimately see the removal of 239 old units in order to make way for new three and four-bedroom homes for soldiers and families assigned to Fort Carson. Phase one of demolition is expected to be complete in October 2022.









The second phase, which will include the removal of an additional 161 units, is slated for completion by August 2023. Cherokee West Village Housing Area was originally built between 1958 – 1962, and has housed approximately 57,000 soldiers and family members in the last 60 years.