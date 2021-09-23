Former youth pastor sentenced to 90 more days in jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A former Colorado Springs church volunteer and haunted house owner has been formally sentenced to 90 more days in jail, after having sexually assaulted a teenage girl for about four years starting in the mid-2000s, according to arrest papers.

He will also have to register as a sex-offender with the state of Colorado, pay fines as well as remain on probation for 10 years to life.

Stites was formerly a volunteer youth pastor at Friendship Assembly of God Church as well as the co-owner of Hellscream Entertainment, which runs several different haunted houses in the Colorado Springs area.

As reported in this article published on March 2, 2021, Stites had sexually assaulted and was grooming his victim, one of the young women in his youth group, starting in 2005.

“Stites and his former spouse were youth or children’s pastors together, though only the ex-spouse received a financial stipend,” police said in response to a question from FOX21. “Stites performed the duties of a youth pastor, represented himself as a youth pastor, and was identified by members of the church as a youth pastor. He acted in the capacity of a youth or children’s pastor. Whether he was financially compensated is not material for the charge of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.”

The arrest papers indicated that the victim was nine years old when she met Stites for the first time.