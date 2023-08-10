COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — The Classical Academy is well-known for producing some solid kicking talent, notably the Carlson brothers — Dylan and Anders — but there’s another special teamer who will have his chance at the collegiate level soon.

Evan LaPoure, who spent the past three seasons kicking for the Titans, is heading to Jackson State to continue his kicking dream at the next level.

“I actually didn’t think I’d get a chance to play this fall at this kind of level, but I was thankful enough to get a great opportunity,” LaPoure said. “A coach reached out to another coach because they needed a kicker and coach Ben Fentress reached out and blessed me with this opportunity.”

LaPoure converted 126-of-130 extra-point attempts during his three seasons playing for TCA, including making all 61 tries during his senior season. He made 12-of-20 field-goal attempts with a career-long of 48 yards in 2022.