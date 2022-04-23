MODEL, Colo – A unique dwelling for sale in an unincorporated village in Las Animas County.

Tucked away along the Santa Fe Trail Byway on US-350 twenty miles northwest of Trinidad, a former schoolhouse in Model has been converted into a three-bedroom home. The home’s interior is over 9000 square feet and features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. It stays heated with wood-burning stoves. The current owners say the building still requires a considerable amount of work.













The community’s original fairgrounds arena also sits on the property.

This fixer-upper is currently listed for $125,000. You can view the home’s complete listing on Zillow.







