COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 53-year-old Kevin Troy Daniels, Sr., former pastor of New Jerusalem Church, pled guilty to the charge of Sex Assault on a Child.

Courtesy of CSPD.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 2 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections with a stipulation of life time parole, if ever granted.

Daniels will have to register as a Sex Offender for the rest of his life.

According to court documents, the alleged crime occurred between February 1 and April 18 of 2021.