Former officer charged in shooting death of 17-year-old

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A former police officer has been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in suburban Denver last month.

Prosecutors announced the charges against 36-year-old Adam Holen in the Nov. 24 shooting in Aurora on Wednesday. Police have said that investigators believed the shooting happened after Holen got into an argument with a group of teens over careless driving.

They said that both the 17-year-old and Holen pulled out guns and fired shots at each other.

