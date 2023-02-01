(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A former Vineland Middle School volleyball coach and paraprofessional is being investigated for the alleged sexual assault of a student, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. PCSO says an investigation into the sexual assault of a student and the potential grooming of other students is ongoing.

The suspect is a man who was employed with Pueblo County School District 70 from August 2021 through November 2022. Detectives learned that the accused also communicated with students via social media.

A statement from Pueblo County School District 70’s Public Information Officer Lynnette Bonfiglio said, “The person being investigated was removed from their position at Vineland Middle School on November 21, 2022.”

Anyone who has been a victim or knows someone who may be a victim in this case, is asked to contact PCSO’s Investigations Unit at (719) 583-6400. For after-hours and weekends, call (719) 583-6250.