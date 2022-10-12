(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — A former Manitou Springs High School football coach will be celebrated for his election to the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Hall of Fame.

Former players and alumni are invited to congratulate Coach George Rykovich during halftime at the La Junta home game on Oct. 21, at 7 pm.

Coach Rykovich is second to represent Manitou Springs High School in CHSAA’s Hall of Fame with Justin Armour being the first.

For 35 years, Rykovich coached the team from 1971 to 2006. In that time, he led the Mustangs to 222 wins, a 17th all-time in state history, and two state championships in 1987 and 1990.

Rykovich will formally be inducted into the CHSAA Hall of Fame on January 23, 2023.