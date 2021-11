FLORENCE, Colo. — Florence’s former city manager is one the run after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Michael Patterson is wanted on charges of stalking, sexual contact with no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor.

His charges date back to August of 2021.

Patterson’s status hearing in front of Judge Michael Meyrick is set for Nov. 30. However, police do not know where he is.

If you see Patterson, you are urged to contact the Florence Police Department at (719) 784-3411.