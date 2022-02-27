A former flight attendant in Colorado Springs celebrated her 101-year-old birthday with a surprise this weekend.

Jeanne Summers lived in Fort Worth, Texas, before moving to Colorado in August 2021. She had a past career as a flight attendant at American Airlines.

Summers celebrated her milestone birthday with a photoshoot at Cutter Aviation with friends and family on Saturday.

Another senior living community resident has a son who owns an airplane and offered to help with a photoshoot with Jeanne in front of the plane.

Jeanne recalled training in New York City about the different planes and routes.

“Colorado Springs wasn’t even on the line at that time, and neither was Denver; they didn’t exist yet, but a lot has happened since then.”

One of her fondest memories was visiting New York when she was a teenager. She saw a young Frank Sinatra concert and remembers all of the girls screaming in the audience.

“She has such a delightful personality and is so fun to be around,” says Debra Maddox, Community Relations Director for StoneCreek of Edmond. “She still does her morning walks and chair Zumba and loves visiting with her friends.”

When asked about her secret to longevity, Jeanne said to surround yourself with good friends and family and focus on happiness. Of course, having good genetics helps. Summer’s Mom lived to be 104.

“I intend to be at least 104; I intend to last a long time,” said Summers.