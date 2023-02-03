(CRIPPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents investigating a former Detective and Sergeant with the Cripple Creek Police Department (CCPD) for Unlawful Sexual Conduct believe there may be additional victims.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

36-year-old, Alexander Kenoyer, has been charged with the following crimes:

Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer – Intrusion or Penetration – While on Duty (Class 3 Felony)

Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer – Contact – While on Duty (Class 4 Felony)

Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (Class 4 Felony)

CBI agents discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women who may have been photographed or filmed by Kenoyer without their consent. These include victims who may have known they were being photographed or filmed but were unaware the content was being shared on the internet.

If you had contact with Kenoyer while he was a member of law enforcement, and you believe there was inappropriate contact, call (719) 662-2662.

An arrest warrant for Kenoyer was issued on Dec. 19, 2022, following an Internal Affairs investigation initiated by Cripple Creek Police Chief, Charles Bright, on Aug. 20, 2022. The request for investigation stemmed from an allegation made by a citizen.

Kenoyer was accused of having an alleged sexual relationship with a victim of a suspected crime that he was investigating while employed at CCPD at the time. He was a member of CCPD beginning in October 2021.

The former detective and sergeant was placed on Administrative Leave on Aug. 24, 2022. Kenoyer resigned from CCPD on Oct. 25, 2022. He turned himself in to police on Dec. 19, 2022.

Kenoyer’s advisement in the 4th Judicial District Court occurred on Dec. 20, 2022. He was released on a $10,000 bond.