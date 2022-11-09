(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The San Carlos Ranger District announced prescribed burns for burn piles on National Forest lands starting in early November 2022 until March 2023.

The Forest Service said the prescribed burns are part of an ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project. The burn piles are small trees, treetops, and limbs cut and piled during hazardous fuel management and timber sale projects.

The following locations have prescribed burns scheduled:

12-Mile: in the vicinity of San Isabel near CO-78 and Greenhorn Highway.

Cuchara: near CO-12, from Cuchara Pass north to Cuchara in Huerfano County.

Greenhorn: along the crest of the Wet Mountains, near Forest Service Roads 401 and 369 in Custer County.

Forest Service said burns will only happen when weather and fuel conditions meet established guidelines. Ignition and burning operations may continue for several days depending on the number of piles, fire personnel will monitor the burns until the fires are completely out said the Forest Service.

Smoke may be visible while burns take place and may last several days after initial burns. The Forests Service recommends people living in the area follow the Pike San Isabel United States Forests Service Twitter along with hashtags related to each prescribed burn for the latest information and when the burns have started.