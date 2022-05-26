COLORADO SPRINGS — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have linked a salmonella outbreak to products made with Jif brand peanut butter.

Many types and sizes of Jif peanut butter were recalled, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. Foods made with Jif peanut butter such as snack trays and chocolates have also been recalled.

CDC says you can identify recalled containers of Jif peanut butter by the lot code. If the the first four numbers are 1274 through 2140 AND the next three numbers are 425, the product has been recalled. For example, the lot code 1352425 has been recalled.

So far, there have been 16 illnesses and two hospitalizations across 12 states.

The CDC advises the public take necessary caution:

Do not eat any recalled foods. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Peanut butter can have a very long shelf life, so be sure to check any Jif peanut butter you have at home to make sure it has not been recalled.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled foods using hot, soapy water.

that may have touched the recalled foods using hot, soapy water. Never feed recalled food to pets or other animals.

Call your healthcare provider if you have one or more of these symptoms after eating recalled peanut butter or other recalled foods:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Symptoms of Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people – especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Check FDA’s website for a list of foods that have been recalled. For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.