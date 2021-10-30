Food for the belly and food for the soul: local organizations to feed the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nonprofit organization A New Community along with New Life Church are teaming together to care for in-need residents.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m., the two groups will be at The Commons located at 332 N. Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs dishing out food, music, prayer, and love to the local homeless population.

Guests will be invited to take a seat and experience prayer, testimonies, a message, and music.

After the message portion of the event is over, guests will be treated to pork or chicken, baked beans, potato salad, bread, fruit and a variety of desserts. There will be room for 48 guests, however, if more people arrive, there will be 15 boxed lunches available.

Once guests have finished their meals and are ready to leave, they will be given a drawstring backpack full of warm weather items including a blanket or hoodie.

To get involved in future events similar to this one, email organizer Esther Archut at anewcommunity2011@yahoo.com or call her at (719) 377-7155.