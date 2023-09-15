(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Last year, Tejon Eatery closed its doors in downtown Colorado Springs, but now that same spot is reopening its doors with a new name — Avenue 19.

As you step inside, you are instantly hit with the smells of fries, burgers, tacos, and more. The concept is to encourage customers to keep walking down the avenue and discover the many food options available to choose from.

Currently, there are five vendors inside selling their signature dishes, from fish and chips to a Philly-inspired meat lovers sandwich.

The operations manager, Phil Duhon, is hopeful the space will bring in customers to enjoy not just the food but also the entertainment, which will be hosted in a new stage area. This spot allows artists to perform while customers enjoy a bite or cocktail.

The second floor is still in progress, with a wine bar going into the space which will also serve craft cocktails.

The doors to this remodeled space are now open. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.