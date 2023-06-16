(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For Juneteenth, the following City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19.

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Auditorium

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center

The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours unless otherwise noted below: