(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For Juneteenth, the following City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19.
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Auditorium
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center
The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours unless otherwise noted below:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
- Sertich Ice Center
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center