(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For Juneteenth, the following City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19.

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Auditorium
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports Office at Memorial Park
  • Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center

The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours unless otherwise noted below:

  • Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
  • Garden of the Gods Park
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses
  • Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining
  • Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
  • Sertich Ice Center
  • Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center