(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Focus on the Family, a faith-based ministry, will host a nationwide relationship seminar to help couples reconnect on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Resist the Drift Marriage Conference is Focus on the Family’s first-of-its-kind event, providing couples the opportunity to cultivate tools needed for a successful marriage.

Live worship will be featured by the New Life Worship Band during the event at Focus on the Family’s campus. Click here for tickets and more information.

Focus on the Family’s Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley, authors of Reconnected: Moving from Roommates to Soulmates in Marriage, will provide attendees with “simple, applicable, and tangible wisdom,” according to a press release. Their goal is for every couple to strengthen their connection, find one another again, and rekindle a “stagnant” romance.

“Most couples — when they [first] get married — are hard after each other, pursuing each other. Then, many other things start to take their eyes off of each other. There’s work, kids, the pursuit of this new life,” Erin explained. “Our eyes often aren’t on one another — there’s been this slow fade.”

The Resist the Drift conference will feature four sessions over two days, providing couples with Biblically-based counseling aimed to strengthen marriage. Topics will range from how couples can stay connected amid chores, and raising kids to sharing dreams and a vision together.

“In a world that often seems determined to distract and pull us apart, the very best investment husbands and wives can make is in each other,” Focus on the Family President Jim Daly said. “Our ‘Resist the Drift’ marriage conference will pay dividends not only for the couple’s lifetime, but for generations to come.”