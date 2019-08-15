Flying W Ranch given the go ahead on new fence by city

The Flying W Ranch is still on the mend after the Waldo Canyon Fire devastated their property back in 2012.

“We just had our ground breaking on June 29th this year and were slated to be open by next summer,” Aaron Winter, the ranch General Manager said.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Ranch went in-front of City Council again to fight back against an appeal neighbors in the area presented to the council, regarding the fence.

City Council ultimately denying the appeal.

“I’m personally happy that the fence isn’t as big as it should be. It’s a fence that blends into the background as more vegetation grows. I think the neighbors shouldn’t be alarmed by it,” Richard Skorman, City Council President said.

Winter said they are being courteous when it comes to building the fence and the design. He said it will blend in, like it did prior to the fire, once all the brush and trees grow back.

“The fence is there to keep out animals and predators that could potentially be dangerous guests and staff. Also, it keeps out trespassers and vandals,” Winter said.

Winter said the fence will be ten feet back from their property line and will only be built on 137 acres of the total 1,400 acres.

Neighbors stated in the city council meeting that the fence will block their view of the the mountains and decrease their property value.

Skorman said it’s the ranch’s property is private so that’s why they passed it.