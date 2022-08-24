COLORADO SPRINGS — WCG Inc., a tax and accounting firm located in Colorado Springs’ Flying Horse neighborhood, is hosting a mobile blood drive on Thursday to help ease blood shortages.

The mobile blood drive will be from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in Flying Horse on Thursday, August 25, to provide a safe and convenient way to donate. According to Vitalant Blood Donation, “Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in a loss of more than 130,000 units of blood.”

Vitalant said that if you’ve received any COVID-19 vaccine, you are still eligible to give blood or platelets if you meet all other eligibility requirements. Donors who have fully recovered from COVID and have been symptom-free for 10 days are still eligible to donate.

Eligible blood donors are encouraged to read safety information provided by WCG and Vitalant, and schedule a donor time on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Both are available on WCG’s website at wcginc.com/drive.

WCG is also an official Care and Share drop-off location. Donors are encouraged to bring nonperishable

food items as part of their blood donation.