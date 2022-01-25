Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument to host Night Sky event Feb. 4

FLORISSANT, Colo.– Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society are hosting a night sky event to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas and more.

All attendees are asked to meet up on the front patio of the visitor center. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the park entrance fee of $10.00 per adult (15 and younger are free) which is valid for seven days.

More information on future Night Sky programs is available on the park website.

The national monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, three short self-guided trails, a park video (online) and a bookstore (open weekends only).

For more information, call 719-748-3253, visit the park website nps.gov/flfo or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.