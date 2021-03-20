Florida officer takes time to restore Gannon Stauch memorial in act of service

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Detective Yoder with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida personally restored a memorial for Gannon Stauch. The cross placed at the site had deterioated over time due to the environment.

Detectives and Victim Advocates visited the site Thursday to place the cross and shared a message on their facebook post.

Gannon Stauch was 11 yearrs old when he was reported missing in January of 2020. His body was found in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

The preliminatry hearing for Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her step son Gannon Stauch is now schedule to start in May.