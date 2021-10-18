Florida deputy rescues 3-year-old hiding under blanket during house fire

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy saved a 3-year-old from a house fire Sunday as shown by body cam video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, first responders arrived at a home in the W section of Palm Coast where a neighbor said a fire had broken out of the kitchen and had not seen the home’s three residents that day.

The sheriff’s office said at the time, the fire was spreading from the kitchen stove to the cabinets and filling the home with black smoke.

Body cam video shows K-9 Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson knocking on the front and back door with no response. While on the back patio, Dawson saw the 3-year-old boy in bedroom and immediately got inside to get him out.

“I want my mom,” the little boy said when Dawson asked him where his mother was.

The sheriff’s office said the child was fearfully hiding from the smoke under some blankets and watching a cartoon. After finding the child, Dawson carried the boy out of the home to get medical attention.

“Without DFC Dawson immediately running toward danger, even without a safety respirator, this could have been a much different outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The sheriff’s office said the child’s father told deputies he left to pick up dinner and left the child sleeping at home with an older sibling. No injuries were reported.

At this time, fire officials believe the house fire was accidental and cooking related.