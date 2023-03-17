(FLORENCE, Colo.) — The Florence Police Department is warning that a woman has been asking for money claiming to be a relative of those living in Florence.

Florence PD said the woman is in her mid-twenties around 5’4″, and 180 pounds with dark hair. She’s apparently going to people’s doors asking for money and claiming to be a relative of those living in Florence.

According to police, she has already received $190 which they know of. If you are approached by her, call Florence PD at (719) 784-4848.