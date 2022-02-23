Florence PD arrests man for sexual assault of a minor

FLORENCE, Colo. — The Florence Police Department has arrested a man for multiple charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

Leverle L. Jackson was arrested Friday by Florence PD on a warrant for sexual assault on a child and sexual assault by a person of trust from Fremont County.

Police received information on the assault incident from the Monte Vista Police Department.

A female child now living in Monta Vista PD jurisdiction reported the incident to Rio Grande Social Services. The child reported having been sexually assaulted in Florence three years prior.

Upon concluding an investigation and interviewing the victim and her mother, evidence was obtained to receive an arrest warrant for Jackson.

It is unknown if there were other potential children that had been victims of Jackson.

Florence PD asks anyone with potential information regarding possible victims or incidents to contact Florence PD Detectives at (719)784-3411.