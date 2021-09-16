Florence Fire Relief raises over $8,000

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Fire Relief Fundraiser which took place on Saturday, Sept. 4, raised $8,000, thanks to the help of the community.

Florence Brewing Company said that it would like to thank all of the following people and businesses who donated items & money for the fundraiser:

Royal Gorge Rafting

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

Liz Martin

Provenzano Family

Lisa Quinlan

Sandy Dale

Bill Shroeder

Sarah & Tom Aitkin

Millennium Grown Wellness

Spirit Riders

Kaleidoscope Inspiration

Roseanne Gain

Joe Cordova

Sylvia & John

Sleep Store

Dream Shop

Evergood Elixirs

Oil City Coffee

Royal Gorge Zipline

Mel’s Mill

Antique Warehouse

Paradise Liquor

Florence & Cripple Creek Gem Co.

Future Farmers of America

Gary Holte

The Gold Belt Tour & Byway

The Abbey Winery

Brews & Bikes

The Pour House

Trending on Main

Colorado Healing Acres

Elizabeth Bryant

Frontier Feeds

Bakers Rack

Silver West Outpost & Feedstore

Cee Sullivan

The Cinnamon Shack

Smithgrubs

The event’s planners would also like to thank the following musicians and individuals: Drew Frady with Half Catz, Jim Grimes with Partially Stable, Dave Means with Spur of the Moment, Janna Hagen, Joen Elliot and the Florence Brewing Company.



At this time, coordinators are saying that $8,000 has been raised so far and that they are still totaling up funds from various money boxes that have been located around the county.