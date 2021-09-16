Florence Fire Relief raises over $8,000

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Fire Relief Fundraiser which took place on Saturday, Sept. 4, raised $8,000, thanks to the help of the community.
Florence Brewing Company said that it would like to thank all of the following people and businesses who donated items & money for the fundraiser:
- Royal Gorge Rafting
- Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
- Liz Martin
- Provenzano Family
- Lisa Quinlan
- Sandy Dale
- Bill Shroeder
- Sarah & Tom Aitkin
- Millennium Grown Wellness
- Spirit Riders
- Kaleidoscope Inspiration
- Roseanne Gain
- Joe Cordova
- Sylvia & John
- Sleep Store
- Dream Shop
- Evergood Elixirs
- Oil City Coffee
- Royal Gorge Zipline
- Mel’s Mill
- Antique Warehouse
- Paradise Liquor
- Florence & Cripple Creek Gem Co.
- Future Farmers of America
- Gary Holte
- The Gold Belt Tour & Byway
- The Abbey Winery
- Brews & Bikes
- The Pour House
- Trending on Main
- Colorado Healing Acres
- Elizabeth Bryant
- Frontier Feeds
- Bakers Rack
- Silver West Outpost & Feedstore
- Cee Sullivan
- The Cinnamon Shack
- Smithgrubs
The event’s planners would also like to thank the following musicians and individuals: Drew Frady with Half Catz, Jim Grimes with Partially Stable, Dave Means with Spur of the Moment, Janna Hagen, Joen Elliot and the Florence Brewing Company.
At this time, coordinators are saying that $8,000 has been raised so far and that they are still totaling up funds from various money boxes that have been located around the county.