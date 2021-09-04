Florence Fire Relief Fundraiser happening at Florence Brewing Company

FLORENCE, Colo. — Five businesses that were displaced in a devastating fire on Main Street in Florence, Colorado hope to receive help thanks to a fundraiser.

The fundraiser is being hosted at the Florence Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The day will feature a Silent Auction, where 100% of the proceeds will go directly into the Fire Relief Fund to be split amongst the five affected businesses. A percentage of the beer sales will also be donated to the Fire Relief Fund.

There is a full lineup of live music for the day. Half Catz will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Active and retired Firefighters in the band Partially Stable will perform from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The night will conclude with Spur of the Moment from 6 p.m. until they are done.

Four food trucks will also be on-hand including Crash Site, Smithgrubs,Reggae Pot Xpress, and The Hungry Buffalo.