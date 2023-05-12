(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Florence Brewing Company to honor the lives of Kat Duncan, Roger Duncan, Laurie Aves, and Bruce Clarement – the four people killed in a plane crash near Phantom Canyon Road.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to all community members to honor and remember the lives lost. Breighton and Amaya Duncan will be making a public statement on behalf of their family during the ceremony.

According to friends of the Duncans, they owned many businesses in Downtown Colorado Springs, including an ice cream shop, a rock and mineral shop, a burger shop, and opened several properties for affordable housing.

Florence Brewing Company said “these people were wonderful and kind people in our community.”

FOX21 has a crew attending the ceremony and will continue to update this story.