Florence community hosts fundraiser to help businesses destroyed by fire

FLORENCE, Colo.- Nearly three weeks ago a fire destroyed several businesses in a historic building in downtown Florence. Now the community is rallying behind the owners and helping them recover through a fundraiser.

The fundraiser was created by Florence Brewing Company as a way to lend out a helping hand. Ari Hope, an employee at the brewery said it’s their way of helping out their fellow neighbors.

“One of our core values is it’s not about me it’s about we… so community is really at the heart of everything that we do here,” Hope said.

On Saturday, September 4, the fundraiser will feature a silent auction, live music, and shopping from local vendors. The brewery will donate a large percentage of its beer sales and 100% of the auction proceeds will go to their Fire Relief Fund.

“As soon as the fire hit, it really had this big outpouring of community support and what can we do what can we do,” Hope said.

Joen Elliott, owner of Treasures, one of the businesses destroyed said she can’t believe how much help she is getting from the community.

“It was really, really a tough thing to try and wrap your head around because you don’t have any time to get used to how your life is going to change,” Elliott said.

Elliott said Treasures was one of her life-long passions, collecting the treasures she found and selling them to her community. But now, gone.

“The treasures we had, the vendors that had you know entrusted me with their stuff to sell and here it was all gone. Then to figure out a future… it was heartbreaking because you open a business and it’s something you create so it’s very tough,” Elliott said.

Elliot said without the community it would be very hard and she’s thankful for all of their help.

I mean I’m just overwhelmed with how you care and how people come together. Right now just trying to rebuild and you just have to try to keep yourself going forward,” Elliott said.

For the community, it’s their hope of helping owners like Elliott recover and rebuild.

“At the end of the day it’s about people helping people and we all have to remember that kindness and empathy go a long way especially so that’s really what we are just trying to do right, help your neighbor, help your fellow business owner, all of those things,” Hope said.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 pm.

There is a full lineup of live music for the day. Starting with Half Catz from 11 am – 1 pm. Followed by a group of active & retired Firefighters in the band Partially Stable from 2 pm – 5 pm. The night will conclude with Spur of the Moment from 6 pm until they’re done.

Four food trucks will be at the brewery that day including Crash Site, Smithgrubs, Reggae Pot Xpress, and The Hungry Buffalo.

If you’d like to be involved in any part of this event, such as sponsorships for marketing, donating silent auction items, volunteering please message Florence Brewing Company on Facebook or email Arianna@florencebrewing.com.