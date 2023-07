(FLORENCE, Colo.) — Florence Brewing Company is hosting a Block Party on Independence Day that will feature food, drink, and live music.

After The Wet & Dry Parade in downtown Florence, The Red, White & Brews Fest begins at 11 a.m. at 200 South Pikes Peak Avenue closing down the street.

The event will feature food trucks; P-Dubs Rolling Smokehouse, SOCO Snow with Shaved Ice, and Soul Cookies with homemade apple pie and bundt cakes. Music will be provided by Frady Catz from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.