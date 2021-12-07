Florence Brewing Company to host wrapping party for Giving Tree gifts Dec. 15

Courtesy of Florence Brewing Company.

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Brewing Company is hosting a wrapping party for the Giving Tree gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at River Valley Plumbing & Heating from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The Giving Tree assists residents in need who live in Fremont County, by the community supplying gifts for their children.

This year, over 60 children signed up for the program and so far, many generous patrons bought gifts, donated money and wrapping supplies. Now it’s time for the wrapping of those gifts.

For the wrapping party, River Valley Plumbing & Heating has donated the use of their warehouse space, Florence Brewing Company will provide beer and P-Dub’s Rolling Smokehouse will be providing food.

To learn more, contact Florence Brewing Company at arianna@florencebrewing.com

