FLORENCE, Colo. — The Witches, Wizards, Critters & Brews Fest is happening Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Florence Brewing Company.

Florence Brewing Company and Nature’s Educators are partnering to hold the event for a second year. Starting at 11 a.m. the event is family-friendly and guests are encouraged to dress up in costume. Nature’s Educators will be presenting owls, snakes, spiders, and frogs, and there will be a magic and illusion show.

Florence Brewing Company will release a limited batch of their own Butter Beer (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), along with other beverages offered on-site. Food trucks will also be at the event, offering a variety of styles and cuisines.

Entry to the event is free, and more information can be found on their website and on Facebook page.