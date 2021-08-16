Florence Brewing Company to host brewing festival Aug. 21

FLORENCE, Colo.– Dust off your wands and witches’ hats because the very first Witches, Wizards, Critters and Brews fest is coming to Florence Brewing Company on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 11:00 a.m. until dark.

Illusionist Rodrigo Navarro will perform a magic show outside starting at 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Nature’s Educators will present live animals such as owls, snakes, spiders and frogs in line with your favorite witch and wizard houses from 6:00 p.m. until dark. Of course, costumes are encouraged.

Host Florence Brewing Company will be releasing its own limited batch of butterbeer and will be inviting guests to try a beverage from the variety of beer, craft sodas, cider, wine and mixed drinks that will be made available.



Also, P-Dubs Smokehouse will be serving barbecue all day long.

To learn more, visit the brewing website here or their Facebook page.