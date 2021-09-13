Florence Brewing Company to host Brew-Ha-Ha on Sept. 18

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Brewing Company & Fremont Center for the Arts will be hosting a Brew-Ha-Ha on Saturday, Sept. 18, during Florence Pioneer Days weekend starting around 11:00 a.m. and going until dark.

There will be FBC beer, wine, cider & four guest brewery taps, as well as P-Dub’s Rolling Smokehouse will be in the house serving up barbecue.



Events will include a cornhole tournament hosted by the Friends of the John C. Fremont Library, starting at 11:00 a.m., with seating for the 3:30 p.m. comedy show opening at 3:00 p.m. Starting at 5:30 p.m., beer games will begin with the opportunity to win prizes.



A portion of all alcohol sales will be donated to Fremont Center for the Arts.

