Florence Brewing Company to host Brew-Ha-Ha on Sept. 18

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Brewing Company & Fremont Center for the Arts will be hosting a Brew-Ha-Ha on Saturday, Sept. 18, during Florence Pioneer Days weekend starting around 11:00 a.m. and going until dark.

There will be FBC beer, wine, cider & four guest brewery taps, as well as P-Dub’s Rolling Smokehouse will be in the house serving up barbecue.

Events will include a cornhole tournament hosted by the Friends of the John C. Fremont Library, starting at 11:00 a.m., with seating for the 3:30 p.m. comedy show opening at 3:00 p.m. Starting at 5:30 p.m., beer games will begin with the opportunity to win prizes.

A portion of all alcohol sales will be donated to Fremont Center for the Arts.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 