PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Heavy rains on Saturday afternoon caused part of the Arkansas River near Pueblo West to surge to dangerously high levels.

This map gives you a closer look at where water levels have risen to over 15 feet.

As of Sunday, water levels are still at 15.09 feet. According to the National Weather Service, this causes a high concern for flooding. You can see a break down of their Flood Stage Categories, with the major flood stage listed as 11′.

Just when water levels jumped is documented in the map below. After 3 p.m. Saturday as heavy rains moved over the area, water levels spiked from around four feet to just over 15 feet.

