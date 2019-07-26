Flooding issues on familiar Springs road

Southern Colorado saw heavy rain and flooding Tursday, some of that in the Springs. Those who live near Austin Bluffs and Academy are usually familiar with one trouble spot in the area. Siferd Blvd. floods frequently and severely. An SUV even got stuck there Thursday afternoon and had to be pushed out off water several feet high.

People who live in the area have been dealing with the issues there for years. Susan Carlson has lived in the area for a few years and said that Siferd has flooded many times during heavy rains and even when the snow melts off in the winter. She said that the water rushes over the road and can even carry debris onto the street that can get stuck under passing cars.



The area is technically a part of unincorporated El Paso county and the city is not responsible for flood mitigation there which has made getting work done to improve the situation more difficult.