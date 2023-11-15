(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo County’s annual courthouse lighting ceremony will be sparked by charities that bring awareness to childhood cancer.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the ceremony will light up the courthouse starting at 7 p.m. However, the event will kick off with music, food trucks, and first responder vehicles starting at 5 p.m., and will cap off with fireworks and a laser light show.

Courtesy: Pueblo County

This year, two groups will have the honor of flipping the switch: Colton’s Heroes and Brad Riccillo’s Super Team.

Both non-profits do wonderful work in our community bringing awareness about childhood cancer. They also fundraise and support families experiencing childhood cancer,” said the County.

Pueblo County says a family with a child experiencing cancer will flip the light switch. The family will also be given $1,000 to help pay for their Christmas.