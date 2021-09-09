Flight attendant lost in 9/11 attack lives on in parents’ memory

A U.S. Park Ranger moves a memorial wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemorating the 17th Anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2020, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The nation is marking the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Gene and Flo Yancey of Colorado Springs feel the pain of the September 11 attacks every day. The couple lost their daughter Kathryn Yancey LaBorie that fateful day, and despite it being twenty years, the pain is still fresh.

Fox’s Jeremy Hubbard went to speak with the couple in light of the tragic anniversary.

Laborie was on the job, working as a flight attendant the morning of September 11, 2001.

“And so she called, I think it was the night before, and said, Mom, I’m going to L.A. And that was the last time that I got to talk to her,” the couple said.



“9:03 I believe it was, Kathy’s plane went in, United 175… went in, slammed into the World Trade Center south tower,” they said. “I was watching T.V. and of course, the news was on. Then Flo came downstairs and said to me, that’s Kathy’s plane. And then we got the phone call from United right after that.”

LaBorie’s remains were never found. However, reminders of her are everywhere, but in paint.

Gene Yancey once taught commercial art, but he quit after his daughter’s death. Recently, he’s begun painting again.



“The reason I wanted to do it is because we have a scholarship program in effect. It was one way that I could do…paint, and maybe produce some revenue for the scholarship,” Yancey said. “And one thing I do is I put an eagle–I put an eagle in the sky, and that’s to represent her. My priest said that if you ever see an eagle sitting on a branch, you’ll know that it’s Kathy come to see you.”

The scholarship Yancey’s referring to is for a Junior R.O.T.C. member at Mitchell High School here in Colorado Springs, Colo called the Kathryn Yancey LaBorie Memorial Scholarship.



If you’d like to contribute to the scholarship or purchase one of Yancey’s paintings, contact the Kathryn Yancey Laborie Memorial Fund, c/o Father Paul, Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 N. Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, Co. 80917.